Waterbury mom says son was injured by gym teacher

A Waterbury mother is furious after she says her son was badly bruised in gym class at the hands of his teacher.

She said it happened last Thursday, and 9-year-old Camrin John wound up in the emergency room that night.

Camrin has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and is a student at Tinker Elementary.

His mother said he was having an emotional issue when his teacher reportedly closed a door on him repeatedly.

“He had had a meltdown so he went over by the gymnasium doors and he kind of slipped down in between the jam of the door and the gym teacher went over and was telling him to move,” said the boy’s mother Jacklyn Dugan, of Waterbury.

Moments later, he was released, but Dugan said the teacher, whose name has not been released, continued to yell at her now injured son.

Camrin was brought to a nurse, but Dugan said the nurse didn't even examine him. She also said the teacher didn't report her son was hurt.

“I don't think he intentionally was slamming the door but I think at the point where my child was screaming 'you're hurting me, stop, I’m stuck,' you would stop doing it,” Dugan said.

Images Dugan showed to Eyewitness News were of large bruises on her son’s body.

His pediatrician suggested getting checked out that night, so they spent hours at the emergency room.

Dugan says he had a pinched muscle in his back.

A school district spokesman said an investigation is underway into an incident that involved a gym teacher and a student last Thursday morning at Tinker Elementary and that the teacher has been placed on leave.

Dugan admits her son can be a handful, and that school staff are aware of his behavioral issue and have generally been good with him, but she says that wasn't the case Thursday, and it can't happen again.



"I just want maybe they can do a little bit more education with the teachers on how to deal with kids with behaviors,” Dugan said.

She added that she was interviewed by the Department of Children and Families on Monday and said DCF plans to interview eyewitnesses at the school as part of their investigation. Police are also involved.

