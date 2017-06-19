Waterbury mom says son was injured by gym teacher

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy after police said he killed and mutilated a bunny in Bristol on Sunday.More >
Connecticut residents can now get McDonald's delivered right to their doors. UberEATS is now making deliveries possible from 53 McDonald’s restaurants throughout Connecticut.More >
Strong thunderstorms moved through the state on Monday, bringing heavy rain, wind, thunder, and lightning.More >
Authorities are searching for a bear that attacked and killed a teenager during an annual trail race near Anchorage. Alaska. Authorities were tipped off that something was wrong when the teen texted his mother that he was being chased by a bear.More >
Otto Warmbier, US student freed from North Korea, has died, family says in a statement released by Ohio hospital.More >
A new report says that Connecticut is the worst state for road trips. WalletHub, which is a personal finance website, looked at 22 key indicators of a fun and frugal summer road trip.More >
Police have closed off the Square One shopping mall in Saugus, Massachusetts after an 'armed and dangerous' intruder was reported to be inside the mall's Dick's Sporting Goods store.More >
For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hemmed and hawed when pressed repeatedly by Megyn Kelly to admit he was wrong to call the massacre at Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax.More >
