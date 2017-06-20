New Haven to swear in top cop tonight

Anthony Campbell will be sworn in as New Haven's next chief of police (WFSB file photo).

New Haven will officially have a new chief of police after a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday night.

Anthony Campbell has been with the department for nearly 20 years and has served as the interim police chief since last summer.

Campbell was one of three finalists to replace the former chief, who was forced to resign in September of last year.

Growing up, New Haven's current interim chief of police, Campbell said he was heavily influenced by his mother, who was a correctional officer in New York.

In the 1990's, Campbell applied to be a New Haven police officer and in February of 1998, entered the New Haven Police Academy. Campbell quickly rose through the ranks with promotions and ultimately and currently, chief of the department.

Campbell told Eyewitness News his priorities include, a family justice center in New Haven to combat the rise in domestic violence, a union contract for officers and continuing to be more transparent with the community and he says, that starts with getting body cameras.

He'll be replacing the former chief Dean Esserman who resigned last September after he allegedly berated a waitress at a restaurant in the Elm City, earlier in the summer.

In the weeks that followed this incident, activists held marches and meetings calling for his removal.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at New Haven City Hall.

