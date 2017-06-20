Discussion tonight over MLK School transformation in Hartford

An elementary school in Hartford's north end could undergo a significant renovation.

Today, the board of education will decide whether to approve a $68 million renovation of Martin Luther King junior elementary, transforming it into a middle and magnet school.

If the plan is approved, it would transform the school into a campus for 800 students, giving the north end a much needed boost

Martin Luther King Junior Elementary was built almost a hundred years ago and it hasn't had any major renovations since then.

The project on the table would cost $68 million dollars and would include a middle school for grades 6 through 8 and a magnet school for pre-k thru 5.

Ninety-five percent of the costs would be eligible for state reimbursement.

Tonight's meeting is at 5:30 at the school on Ridgefield Street.

