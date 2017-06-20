Hartford BOE to discuss MLK School transformation vote tonight

the board of education will decide whether to approve a $68 million renovation of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School on Tuesday night. (WFSB file photo)

An elementary school in Hartford's north end could undergo a significant renovation.

On Tuesday night, the board of education will decide whether to approve a $68 million renovation of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School that would transform it into a middle and magnet school.

If the plan is approved, it would transform the school into a campus for 800 students that would include a middle school for grades sixth through eighth and a magnet school for pre-kindergarten through fifth.

"What does the school mean to you as a parent, as a grandparent? A whole lot, a whole lot. The education is great,” Angela Foster, whose grandson goes to MLK School, said.

"The kids are awesome! That's why I became a teacher and it just reinforces it every day,” Michael Santee, who is a fifth Grade teacher at MLK School, said.

Martin Luther King Junior Elementary was built almost a hundred years ago and it hasn't had any major renovations since then.

Ninety-five percent of the costs would be eligible for state reimbursement.

While the board of education could go either way, the discussion is much different from the one that was happening this time last year when there was talk of closing the school altogether.

“The people in the community are fabulous, a lot of support, a lot of people came out in support of the school and keeping it open,” Santee said.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the school on Ridgefield Street.

