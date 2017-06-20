Missing 80-year-old Rocky Hill man found by police

A missing 80-year-old man was found by police in Rocky Hill on Tuesday morning.

Clarence Perry, who "suffers from dementia and may be endangered," left his home in the Century Hills area of town around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police actively searched the Century Hills area of Rocky Hill and sent out a phone message to neighbors in the surrounding area.

Officers located Perry in the Century Hills Complex around 8 a.m.

Police said Perry was reunited with his family and is in good health.

