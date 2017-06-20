Pairings for Travelers Championship celebrity pro-am

The Travelers Championship released its pairings for the celebrity pro-am. (WFSB file photo)

The pairings were released for the celebrity pro-am at the Travelers Championship on Wednesday.

The participants for the annual event will feature a slew of University of Connecticut greats.

Former men's coach Jim Calhoun, current women’s coach Geno Auriemma, former basketball player Scott Burrell, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky, former NBA star and UConn great Ray Allen, current football coach Randy Edsall, former basketball player Rebecca Lobo and assistant women’s coach Chris Dailey are all playing in the event. Those groups will tee off starting at 12:40 p.m.

A group of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman, comedian Kevin Nealon and former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield will be teeing off at 12:20 p.m. Actor Dane DeHaan will tee off with Auriemma at 12:20 p.m.

The event will tee off at 6:50 a.m. with golfer Rory Mcllory.

