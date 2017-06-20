Report: CT ranked one of most independent states

Study show Connecticut as 14th most independent states. (WalletHub)

A new report shows Connecticut as one of the most independent states.

The personal finance website WalletHub looked at "32 key indicators of independence in order to determine which states are most self-sustaining."

The report found that the top states were Colorado, Utah, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Wisconsin while Louisiana, Kentucky, Alaska, Mississippi and West Virginia were ranked the least independent.

Connecticut was ranked 14th. Here's how Connecticut finished in the major categories:

4th – Median Debt per Income

9th – Share of Adults Saving for Their Children’s College Education

13th – Percentage of Workforce Employed by Federal/State/Local Government

25th – Percentage of Jobs Supported by Exported Goods

25th – Industry Variety

4th – Percentage of Adults Who Smoke Every Day

