Mountain biker found dead at Danbury park

A man who crews were searching for at a Danbury park on Tuesday was found dead.

Police said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, had gone mountain biking in Farrington Woods on Monday evening.

His family reported him missing at 9 p.m.

Crews searched Monday evening and then resumed the search Tuesday morning.

We having an ongoing situation with a missing hiker in Farrington Woods. #Danbury — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) June 20, 2017

Police said no foul play is believed to have played a role in the man's death, but the cause is still under investigation.

The man has not yet been identified.

The park is open at this time, police said.

