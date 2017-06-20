Rescuers searching for missing hiker in Danbury park

Rescue workers in Danbury are searching for a missing hiker in Farrington Park.

The park is situated in the western part of the city and also lays in eastern New York.

We having an ongoing situation with a missing hiker in Farrington Woods. #Danbury — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) June 20, 2017

