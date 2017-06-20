DEEP warns CT drivers after moose spotted in Barkhamsted at night

A driver spotted this moose while driving in Barkhamstead on Monday night. (Kyle Carissimi)

A moose spotted in Barkhamsted on Monday night and now, state officials are warning drivers to be careful of the wildlife, especially at night.

The animal was spotted on Route 181, which is also known as Center Hill Road, between Center Hill Lumber and the First Congregational Church around 10:40 p.m.

Members with the Connecticut Fish and Wildlife warned drivers to stay alert when traveling in Moose country.

