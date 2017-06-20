Cockaponset State Forest Swimming Area closed due to high bacteria

Cockaponset State Forest Swimming Area was closed on Tuesday after high bacteria levels were found by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP officials will retest the waters at the swimming area in Chester.

Each week, DEEP officials gather water samples and have them analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

No other state swimming areas are closed.

