PD: 8 pit bills found living in filth in East Hartford

An East Hartford man is facing charges after eight dogs were found living in filth and suffering from heat shock.

Police said eight pit bulls were taken from Carroll’s Tolland Street home last Tuesday.

They were found to be living in filth with no water or cooling. Temperatures were well into the 90s that day and the dogs were all suffering from heat shock.

The dogs were taken to a clinic for treatment and are currently at a shelter being cared for.

Carroll was charged with eight counts of cruelty to animals.

