7th annual Operation Shower held at Travelers Championship

The Travelers Championship kicks off this week at the Tournament Players Club in Cromwell.

As excitement builds for the first players to tee off on Thursday, there are plenty of other events happening this week at the TPC.

Tuesday was no exception, as people came together to honor military moms for Operation Shower.

“It means the world to me, to know other people think about us and care about us,” said Terinna Rath, who is a month away from welcoming her second child.

Her husband is stationed at the Naval Submarine Base in New London, and while it's tough on her to have him away a lot, being with other women who can relate, brought joy to her life.

“It’s so fun because they're going exactly what you’re going through. To be celebrating with them today is wonderful,” she said.

Operation Shower is a nonprofit organization that hosts showers for military moms around the country.

Tuesday’s event was hosted by celebrity entrepreneur Rosie Pope, and the moms dined on lunch from Bear's Smokehouse.

Tierney Backus is active duty in the Navy, and on Tuesday was a welcome break to be around other women, while she awaits her second son.

Among the treats for the military moms, baby clothes, diapers, even a baby quilt handmade for each of them.

All useful things for these moms and moms to be, but it's the sentiment behind those things that resonates the most.

