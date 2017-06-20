Man threatened to harm himself at Torrington church parking lot - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Man threatened to harm himself at Torrington church parking lot

Torrington police arrested a man who threatened to harm himself at a church parking lot on Tuesday.

The man was at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Tuesday morning threatening to harm himself with an edged weapon, police said.

The church is located near Torringford School.

Officers were able to take the man into custody.

