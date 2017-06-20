Former soccer player and coach Tony DiCicco dies

Tony DiCicco, a Wethersfield native who led the United States women's national soccer team to gold medals, has died.

DiCicco led the team to gold medals in the 1996 Olympics and the 1999 World Cup.

DiCicco became the U.S. coach in 1994 and led the team to the gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, the first games to feature women's soccer, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

His family released a statement on Tuesday saying DiCicco died Monday night surrounded by his family. He was 68 when he died.

“In honor of Tony’s life, we ask that the emotion evoked by his passing be channeled towards the ideals he embodied: integrity, compassion and love. While sorrow is inevitable in his absence, his strength and grace illuminated a path forward without fear. We are grateful,” the statement said in part.

A field in Wethersfield was dedicated in DiCicco’s honor.

DiCicco is survived by his wife Diane and four sons.

