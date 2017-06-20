Bridgeport teacher accused of sexual assault

A Bridgeport high school teacher is facing charges after reports that she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

On Tuesday, police arrested 31-year-old Laura Ramos, of Milford. She was charged with second-degree sexual assault.

The charges stem from reports that she had an inappropriate relationship with a male student.

She is a teacher at Central High School, however her status at the school at this time is unknown.

She was held on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on June 28.

