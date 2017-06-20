Thousands expected to attend Barrett Jackson auction

Drivers will be heading to Uncasville this week for the huge Barrett-Jackson Northeast Autoauction.

Last year was the first year for this event and they broke all kinds of attendance records, with more than 90,000 people in just three days. This year its four days, and in those four days, 700 cars will be going across the auction block inside the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The crowds will be bidding on all kinds of classic cars, trucks, and automobilia right through Sunday.

That means hotel rooms and restaurants throughout the region will be busy.

"I just think that the economic engine that is being built here and getting the people to come here and enjoy the region is not only building money for the region but it’s also exposing people to the region,” said Ray Pineault, president and general manager at Mohegan Sun.

Barrett-Jackson, which is based in Phoenix, hosts four of these events a year, out west, and down south. Driving the business is Craig Jackson, who sees the industry changing with younger demographics.

"What you're seeing nowadays is the X-generation coming in and the millennials,” Jackson said.

Joe Petralia brought 30 cars to sell this year and thinks muscle cars, like the 69 Plymouth Road Runner are still hot.

"The key thing you look for when you pop the hood, you look at the fender tag right here,” he said.

He hopes to have them all sold. Visitors don’t have to buy, they can just go and have a good time looking.

