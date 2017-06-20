Summer is here! It arrived just after midnight!

SUMMER ARRIVED JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT!

The summer solstice occurred at 12:24 this morning and that is the official start of the summer season! It's a very pleasant start with temps in some locations a little cooler than the average of 59. The dry air that moved into the state yesterday is making for some very comfortable weather conditions. The sky is partly cloudy to mostly clear.

THE FIRST DAY OF SUMMER!

Today will be the longest day of the year in terms of daylight. Sunrise was at 5:16 this morning and the sun will set at 8:30 this evening. That is a grand total of 15 hours and 14 minutes of daylight. Overall, the first day of summer will be pleasant. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness and temperatures will rise to between 80 and 84 degrees. The humidity will be fairly low. There is a risk for a brief shower or thunderstorm this afternoon since the air aloft will turn cooler and more unstable. Plus, a weak surface trough will provide some lift. We would say the chance of getting a shower or thunderstorm in any given town is about 30% this afternoon. Any storms that do form will be capable of producing gusty winds and potentially small hail. Again, these showers will be hit or miss and many towns will not get one.

The clouds will clear away tonight as the mercury dips into the 50s in many outlying areas.

A PLEASANT THURSDAY…

High pressure will be the dominant weather feature in the Northeast tomorrow. We can therefore expect a mostly sunny day with low humidity and highs in the low to middle 80s. Overall a terrific day for the first round of the Traveler’s Championship!

UNSETTLED FRIDAY, FRIDAY NIGHT, AND EARLY SATURDAY…

A cold front will approach New England from the west during this time period. Ahead of the front there will be a southerly flow of warmer and more humid air. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle to upper 80s on Friday. At the same time, moisture from what will become the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy could join forces with the cold front. Tropical Storm Cindy formed in the Gulf of Mexico yesterday and according to the National Hurricane Center forecast, Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast close to the border of Texas and Louisiana early tomorrow morning as a tropical storm. From there, Cindy will weaken over land, but tropical moisture will continue to move northward. Therefore, there is the potential for heavy downpours in Southern New England.

How far north the tropical moisture reaches is still in question. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and they’ll be around Friday night and Saturday morning. Again, some of these showers could produce tropical downpours. Friday night will also be mild and muggy with lows near 70 degrees.

According to one model, the GFS, the cold front will move through Connecticut Saturday morning, then a drier northwesterly flow will take over during the afternoon. If that happens, Saturday morning will be wet, but the afternoon will be partly sunny with decreasing levels of humidity. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle 80s Saturday afternoon. That's the scenario we're going with for now. We should note the European Model keeps all of the tropical moisture to the south of New England.

DRY SUNDAY, MONDAY, AND MOST OF TUESDAY…

Sunday is looking good for the final round of the Traveler’s Championship! We expect partly sunny skies and highs 80-84. There is only a slight chance for an afternoon shower as a weak trough moves into Southern New England. There will be very little moisture for the trough to work with.

Cooler air will settle into the region Sunday night and Monday. The mercury will dip into the 50s Sunday night in many locations. Monday should be partly to mostly sunny and quite comfortable with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will start out cool with early morning temperatures in the 50s. However, the afternoon will be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs 80-84. Showers could be knocking on our doorstep by Tuesday evening.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

