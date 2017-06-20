CT woman suing JetBlue after allergic reaction

A woman is suing JetBlue following an allergic reaction on a flight (WFSB)

She became sick after an allergic reaction to dogs on a JetBlue flight, now a New Haven woman is suing the airline.

A lawsuit states that JetBlue agreed to her requests for medical accommodations then claimed to have no record of them.

Annemarie Rivera says JetBlue made a series of terrible mistakes that put her health at risk, and eventually forced her to be hospitalized.

The lawsuit was filed in May, and JetBlue has yet to respond to it.

“I explained to them I needed ADA accommodations for medical reasons and they said it wouldn't be a problem,” Rivera said.

She had made flight arraignments last summer to take a vacation to Los Angeles.

According to the complaint, the flight left JFK in New York Aug. 5, Rivera said she had explained her medical needs to JetBlue before booking, but when she arrived they were unaware of accommodations and made her wait two hours to board.

On the flight back, she suffered a severe allergic reaction to two dogs who were seated with a passenger in front of her.

She has serious allergies to furry animals. It wasn't long before Rivera said she began to feel sick and told a JetBlue steward.

“I showed him my face, my eyes began to swell, my face began to swell up and I told him that I was having a medical issue that I needed some assistance,” Rivera said.

She said plane staff wasn’t helpful and the reaction was so bad, her husband had to take her to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment once the flight had landed.

After talking with the airline, Rivera says JetBlue apologized in a letter and offered her a $100 credit.

In her mind, that is nowhere near enough. She's seeking unspecified damages and wants changes made.

“I think they need to take a look at their procedures and they need to make changes for their company so that other people don't go through what I went through,” Rivera said.

A spokesperson said the company is aware of the lawsuit and said they do not comment on pending litigation.

The case has been moved from state court to federal court as airlines are regulated by the federal government.

Rivera's attorney said JetBlue’s response will be the next step here. That is expected in the weeks to follow.

