Bicyclist struck and killed by car in New Hartford

A 42-year-old Canton man was stuck and killed by a car while riding his bicycle Tuesday night.

According to state police, Gordon Keller was killed when he was stuck by a vehicle drive by 21-year-old Zachary Dillon of Barkhamsted.

Police said Keller was riding his bicycle eastbound on Rt. 44 near the intersection of Rt. 219. Dillon was driving westbound on Rt. 44 and attempted to turn left onto Rt. 219 and stuck Keller.

Keller was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital by New Hartford Ambulance. Keller was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Troop B at 860-626-1820.

