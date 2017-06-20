Hebron woman killed after tree limb falls on car

A Hebron woman has died after a tree limb fell on her car while she was in it on Tuesday.

It happened on Tuesday in the area of East Street and Burnt Hill Road in Hebron.

Police said 75-year-old Ruthanne Margaret Hadley was driving when a tree limb fell onto her car. She lost control of the car and ultimately hit a group of trees.

She died at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

