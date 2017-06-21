Celebrity pro-am tees off today

The Travelers Championship celebrity pro-am kicked off at 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday. (@TravelersChamp photo)

Bubba Watson tees off at the Travelers Championship celebrity pro-am. (WFSB)

This year's celebrity pro-am at the Travelers Championship may be UConn-heavy, but sports stars and coaches won't be the only ones teeing off on Wednesday.

Travelers regulars such as UConn basketball legend Ray Allen, women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma and former men's basketball coach Jim Calhoun will compete against the likes of ESPN commentator Chris Berman, former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield and actor and comedian Kevin Nealon.

It's happening at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

For a full list of the celebrities participating and their professional golfer pairings, look here.

"It's more of a casual day. The players, their guards are down a little bit, they'll sign more autographs [and] they'll engage [with fans]," said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship director. "It's kind of the calm before the competition, I'd say."

The celebrity mini-golf tournament is also set for Wednesday.

That portion of the Travelers has grown in popularity over the years, according to Grube.

"There's a waiting list for teams," he said. "What we do is we have teams compete and then the winning teams get $2,500 to the charity of their choice."

Grube said as a result, competitors get very serious.

Last year, Channel 3's team of Eric Parker, Nicole Nalepa and Marc Robbins took home the trophy. Their winnings were donated to the Channel 3 Kids Camp.

"They'll be golf out here from about 6:50 a.m. until about 8 p.m.," Grube said.

Tournament play itself tees off on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

For complete coverage of the Travelers Championship, stay with Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.