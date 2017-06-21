Oaks hit hard by gypsy moths, but die off expected

Gypsy moths continue to hit oak trees in Connecticut particularly hard.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released an update on the situation late Tuesday night.

It's been monitoring the insects since the spring.

"The gypsy moth caterpillars continue to hit oaks hard in parts of eastern and central Connecticut," DEEP said. "As the larvae deplete the oaks, they are moving on to feed on other tree species, such as maples and witch hazel."

A maimaiga fungus has been reported in a number of towns across the state, which should eventually lead to a die-off.

"The major die-off expected from the fungus has not yet been observed, but it is anticipated shortly," DEEP reported.

DEEP said the cool spring looks to have slowed the growth rate of the caterpillars and delayed their moving down to the soil, where they will meet the fungal spores.

Now that temperatures have risen, it said more of the caterpillars should get infected and the laval will die.

