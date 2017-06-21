Birdies for the brave pairs military members with professional golfers

Sean Newfield was a caddy for the Travelers Championship. (WFSB)

A program at the Travelers Championship is pairing military members with professional golfers.

"Birdies for the brave" allows servicemembers to act as caddies at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Sean Newfield, a chief nuclear electronics technician, said he took part in it last year and called it an incredible experience.

"It was awesome, it was fantastic," Newfield said. "[I] carried the bag for Patrick Reed, carried the Olympic bag a week before the Olympics. So that was really cool. And just being able to chat him up. I got to carry for Gary Woodland also and getting to see they're human beings also."

Official tournament play begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

