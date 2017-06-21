Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of CT

As Wednesday continues, parts of the state are seeing some thunderstorms pop up.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Hartford and Tolland Counties until 5 pm and Litchfield County until 4:30 pm.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney said the air aloft will turn cooler and more unstable by Wednesday afternoon.

"Those [storms] that do could produce gusty wind," Dixon said.

Hail may also be an element.

Track any that arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

this shows the past path or swath of hail over the last hour.. heading thru simbury and toward windsor! pic.twitter.com/Fy0Pat8apM — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) June 21, 2017

Haney estimated the chance for a thunderstorm in any given town to be 30 percent.

"These showers will be hit or miss and many towns will not get one," Haney said.

Thursday should be a dry and comfortable day.

"Friday, there is another chance for isolated to scattered storms, especially later in the day," Dixon said.

A cold front arrives to begin the weekend.

Dixon said that should put an end to the unsettled weather.

"The rest of the weekend still appears to be dry," he said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

