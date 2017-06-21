Thunderstorms bring hail to parts of the state

As Wednesday continues, parts of the state are seeing some thunderstorms pop up.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Hartford and Tolland Counties until 5 pm and Litchfield County until 4:30 pm.

Storms started popping up in parts of the state around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Some of these storms were producing hail, in the northwest part of the state, like Canaan and Simsbury.

this shows the past path or swath of hail over the last hour.. heading thru simbury and toward windsor! pic.twitter.com/Fy0Pat8apM — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) June 21, 2017

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said any showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday will come to an end by the evening hours.

"The clouds will clear away tonight and the mercury will dip into the 50s in many outlying areas," DePrest said.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with low humidity.

"Highs will generally be in the lower to middle 80s with dew points in the 50s," DePrest said.

Friday looks like it will be mostly cloudy with intervals of sunshine developing.

Temperatures will be in the 80s.

There is the potential for some heavy downpours late Friday into early Saturday due to Tropical Storm Cindy.

Friday night will be mild and muggy with temperatures in the 70s.

There will be clearing on Saturday, and temperatures will be in the 80s.

