Trinity campus closed due to 'threats received' from around the country

A college campus in Hartford is on alert for what it's calling "threats received."

Trinity College posted to its Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon that "due to threats received and out of an abundance of caution, all campus buildings are card ID access only."

It later tweeted that it was closed until further notice.

Hartford police said they are looking into non-credible, non-specific threats from around the country possibly related to alleged comments made by a Trinity staff member.

Professor Johnny Eric Williams made comments on social media about the shooting that happened in the Washington D.C. area last week that has raised some concerns.

Some republicans wrote a letter to Trinity's presidents saying Williams should be fired after he posted comments on social media saying "white people in general need to die.”

Williams was commenting on the shooting that happened a week ago in Alexandria, Virginia, as republicans were practicing for the congressional baseball game for charity.

Some republicans said in the letter “Professor Williams’ opinions are simply outrageous and racist in and of themselves. We would urge you to consider this request as in the best interests of not only “members of the greater Trinity College community,’’ but of society at large.”

Williams is an associate professor of sociology.

A statement was released by Trinity College on Wednesday, which can be found here.

They said their crime center analysts are investigating and that there is no immediate danger to students or staff. There will be an ongoing enhanced security presence on campus.

School officials said they would post updates on their website here.

