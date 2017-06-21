Trinity will resume operations on Thursday following threats

Trinity College closed on Wednesday following threats received from around the country. (WFSB)

A college campus in Hartford is on alert for what it's calling "threats received."

Trinity College posted to its Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon that "due to threats received and out of an abundance of caution, all campus buildings are card ID access only."

It later tweeted that it would be closed until further notice.

On Wednesday evening, the school said it appears there is not an immediate threat to campus and normal operations will resume on Thursday.

"An enhanced security presence will remain in place on campus with officers from the Hartford Police Department and additional security personnel. This remains an open and active investigation. We ask that as you travel around campus, please remain vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious, please call Campus Safety at (860) 297-2222."

Hartford police were looking into non-credible, non-specific threats from around the country possibly related to alleged comments made by a Trinity staff member.

Professor Johnny Eric Williams made comments on social media about the shooting that happened in the Washington D.C. area last week that has raised some concerns.

Some republicans wrote a letter to Trinity's presidents saying Williams should be fired after he posted comments on social media saying "white people in general need to die.”

Williams was commenting on the shooting that happened a week ago in Alexandria, Virginia, as republicans were practicing for the congressional baseball game for charity.

Some republicans said in the letter “Professor Williams’ opinions are simply outrageous and racist in and of themselves. We would urge you to consider this request as in the best interests of not only “members of the greater Trinity College community,’’ but of society at large.”

Republican House Minority Leader Themis Klarides is a Trinity alum. She was sickened by the comments and on Wednesday, along with fellow Trinity grad Senator George Logan, she wrote a letter to Trinity's president asking that Williams lose his job over the remarks.

"I just don't think there's any kind of place for that kind of person in our academia,” Klarides said.

Williams is an associate professor of sociology.

A statement was released by Trinity College on Wednesday, which can be found here.

They said their crime center analysts are investigating and that there is no immediate danger to students or staff. There will be an ongoing enhanced security presence on campus.

School officials said they would post updates on their website here.

