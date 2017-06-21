Several Chances for Showers & Storms over the Coming Days!

FIRST DAY OF SUMMER RECAP

Happy First Day of Summer everyone!

A few places in Connecticut could see a shower or a thunderstorm before the afternoon is over thanks to a weak surface trough. But otherwise today has been a partly cloudy, seasonably warm day with highs in the lower 80s, although Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport made it up to 84 degrees! The normal high at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks for June 21st is 81 degrees. It was a comfortable day for outdoor activities as dew point temperatures dropped into the 50s.

TONIGHT

Any remaining showers or thunderstorms will come to an end this evening as we lose the daytime heating. The clouds will clear away tonight and the mercury will dip into the 50s in many outlying areas. It will be a great night to open the windows and give the air conditioning a break!

A PLEASANT TOMORROW…

Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny, seasonably warm day with low humidity thanks to a high pressure system settling over the Northeast. Highs will generally be in the lower to middle 80s with dew points in the 50s. It will be a terrific day for the first round of the Traveler’s Championship at TPC River Highlands golf course in Cromwell!

UNSETTLED FRIDAY, FRIDAY NIGHT, AND EARLY SATURDAY…

By Friday, an upper-level trough will be digging into the Great Lakes and will send a cold front towards New England. Southwesterly winds ahead of the front will bring warm and humid air into Connecticut with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s inland. How high temperatures go will greatly depend on cloud cover. For now, it looks like Friday will be mostly cloudy with intervals of sunshine developing. Dew point temperatures will rise through the 60s to perhaps neat 70 before the day is over. The same wind will keep temperatures cooler near the shoreline, generally in the lower 80s.

At the same time, we will have to keep an eye on what will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico yesterday. The National Hurricane Center forecast has Cindy making landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border tomorrow morning, where it will weaken into a remnant low. The remnants of Cindy is then projected to track near the Tennessee and Ohio River valleys.

There is the potential for the upper-level trough to pick up moisture from Cindy. Therefore, heavy downpours will be possible in Southern New England late Friday into Saturday. However, how far north the tropical moisture reaches is still in question. Regardless of how much moisture is picked up from Cindy, there is the chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon/night into Saturday morning. Friday night will also be mild and muggy with lows near 70 degrees.

The cold front should move through Saturday morning and clear the state by the afternoon. This will allow for clearing after lunchtime as the winds shift to the northwest and usher in drier air. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 80s inland.

DRY SUNDAY

Sunday is looking good for the final round of the Traveler’s Championship! There will be partly to mostly sunny skies and near-normal temperatures, generally in the lower 80s. It will be less humid than Saturday with dew point falling through the 50s. Sunday night will be a pleasant night for sleeping, with lows in the 50s and low humidity.

SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE MONDAY & TUESDAY

By Monday, the upper-level trough will move eastward towards New England. This will turn the air several thousand feet above the surface quite cold for this time of year. Meanwhile, the strong June sun will heat the surface, making the air quite unstable. This will allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop both Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Not every town will receive rain, but some storms could produce briefly heavy rainfall and perhaps even small hail.

Temperatures will be below normal both days as well as Tuesday morning, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s. The normal highs for June 26th and 27th are 82 and 83 degrees, respectively, while the average low for June 27th is 61 degrees.

NICE DAY WEDNESDAY

The trough will move east of New England on Wednesday, allowing the air to stabilize. After a cool start Wednesday morning – lower to middle 50s – the afternoon will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the upper 70s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

