Firefighters search for lost 18-year-old woman at Cheshire park

Authorities are talking with a lost 18-year-old woman at a park in Cheshire on Tuesday afternoon.

The unidentified woman got lost at the Roaring Brook Park around 3 p.m.

Police said they have made contact with the woman and are trying to use the GPS on her phone to locate her.

The woman is not believed to be injured and is just lost.

Police are assisting the fire department in the search.

