Competition rule, perks draw strong field to Travelers

A relatively new competition rule and some unusual perks have helped bring some of golf's biggest names to Connecticut this week for the Travelers Championship.

Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson are among those playing at TPC River Highlands.

Spieth's and McIlroy's participation fulfills their obligations under a 2016 PGA Tour rule that requires players who didn't start at least 25 tournaments in the previous season to add an event that they hadn't played in the last four years.

Spieth says he relied on recommendations from other golfers in deciding to make his first trip to TPC River Highlands.

Day says the Travelers makes it easy to come here, providing golfers with free day care for their children, family outings and a charter flight from the U.S. Open to Connecticut.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.