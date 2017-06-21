Derby man pinned 5-year-old and screamed at him at daycare

A Derby man is facing charges after police said he got into an altercation with a 5-year-old.

The incident happened last Friday at the Apple Tree daycare in Shelton.

Police said 33-year-old Lance Churchill was at the day care for a Father’s Day party where all of the children’s fathers were invited.

A child “playfully took Churchill’s card that he received from his son and ran around the room with it,” police said.

That’s when Churchill, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds, chased after the child, picked him up over his head, and then pinned him to the ground and screamed at him, police said.

Daycare staff took the child away from Churchill and called the police.

According to police, when officers arrived Churchill allegedly “wanted the 5-year-old boy arrested.”

Churchill was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.

He is expected to appear in court on June 30.

