Longtime CT radio DJ signs off airwaves

A popular voice on Connecticut radio airwaves is signing off.

After 27 years at 96.5 TIC, Damon Scott announced on Wednesday that is he leaving to pursue other interests.

The radio disc jockey didn't say where he is going, but took to Facebook to thank listeners for their support through the years.

The post on Facebook said "Well, since the cat is out of the bag now, I can confirm that after 27 glorious years today will be my last show on 96/5 TIC. I cannot begin to express my gratitude to all of you who have listened throughout the years. Just know that if I am leaving a job I'm still number one at after 27 years, there must be something pretty sweet on the horizon."

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.