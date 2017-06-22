Massage company partnership benefits golfers

Officials said golfers can walk upwards of 10 miles a day and play five days a week while on tour.

When playing at such a high level, they said it's important for them to take care of their bodies. That's where a new partnership between the Travelers Championship and the Massage Envy Player Performance Center comes into play.

Massage Envy's trailer is outfitted with ways to help golfers not only prepare for play but also recover.

Stretching is one priority the the athletes.

"Today, they players truly take pride in taking care of their bodies as a way to improve their performance and longevity," said Joe Magnacca, Massage Envy CEO.

Players use centers like this at most PGA tour stops, including at the Travelers.

"It's a long season that we play to make sure that everything is moving the way we need it to and to be playing the long season without having to take any breaks for injuries is very important for all of us," Thomas said.

Massage Envy recently announced a partnership with the PGA Tour.

Play at the Travelers Championship got underway at 7 a.m. on Thursday and runs through Sunday. It's happening at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

