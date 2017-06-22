Spieth takes the lead on Thursday

Rory McIlroy talks about his first round at the Travelers Championship. (WFSB)

J.J. Henry talks about his opening round score of -2. (WFSB)

Kyle Stanley was the first to tee off on Thursday. (WFSB)

The first day of tournament play for the Travelers Championship is officially underway in Cromwell. This year's field boasts a number of the top golfers in the world, according to the official golf rankings.

No. 2 Rory McIllroy, No. 3 Jason Day and No. 6 Jordan Spieth join Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Jim Furyk and defending champion Russell Knox.

As of 5:30 p.m., Spieth after 16 holes was tied for the lead at -6 with Brett Stegmaier and Johnson Wagner. Graham DeLaet and Troy Merritt, who had finished 16 holes, were one stroke behind at -5. There is a log jam of players at -4.

As of 6 p.m., Spieth was in the lead.

McIllroy, Reed and Furyk finished the first day of play at -3.

Kyle Stanley teed off with the first group at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

"This is where the guys get serious," tournament director Nathan Grube said. "They are competing for $6.8 million for the purse this week."

Grube said fans will get to see them compete at a very serious level.

"Jordan, Jason and Rory, those guys are all teeing off [Thursday] morning," he said. "You've got another group [Thursday] afternoon with Reed and Furyk. There's going to be some really amazing stuff going on."

Eyewitness News will have coverage from the TPC River Highlands throughout the tournament, which runs through Sunday.

