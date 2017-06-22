Felon with handgun arrested in unregistered vehicle, police say

Detectives said they received a tip that a known felon had a gun in a Hartford neighborhood.

Police said they arrested Rufas Howell, 39, on a number of charges.

Howell was spotted by a surveillance team in the area of Main Street and Tower Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they saw him enter an unregistered orange-colored Infinity SUV.

When he drove off, police said it committed a number of motor vehicle violations.

They stopped the vehicle and took Howell into custody on Jackson Boulevard.

Detectives said they found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, two bags containing 16 grams of unprocessed heroin and 40 grams of unprocessed cocaine.

Howell is a convicted felon, according to police.

He was charged with several firearm, drug and motor vehicle charges.

