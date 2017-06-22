Felon with handgun arrested in unregistered vehicle, police say

A popular voice on Connecticut radio airwaves is signing off, but only for a couple of weeks.More >
A popular voice on Connecticut radio airwaves is signing off, but only for a couple of weeks.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
A group of teens in Tennessee turned the tables on a home invasion suspect when they fought back and pinned him down until police arrived.More >
A group of teens in Tennessee turned the tables on a home invasion suspect when they fought back and pinned him down until police arrived.More >
A Derby man is facing charges after police said he got into an altercation with a 5-year-old.More >
A Derby man is facing charges after police said he got into an altercation with a 5-year-old.More >
Ticks are coming out in full force this summer, and there’s one species that may be a meat lovers’ worst nightmare.More >
Ticks are coming out in full force this summer, and there’s one species that may be a meat lovers’ worst nightmare.More >
A high school special education teacher has allegedly admitted to having sex with one of her students.More >
A high school special education teacher has allegedly admitted to having sex with one of her students.More >
A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.More >
A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.More >
A college campus in Hartford is on alert for what it's calling "threats received."More >
A college campus in Hartford is on alert for what it's calling "threats received."More >
Here's how to tackle that sore throat, without getting slammed with surprise charges.More >
Here's how to tackle that sore throat, without getting slammed with surprise charges.More >
Two people were arrested after the robbery of a pizza delivery man in New Haven early Monday.More >
Two people were arrested after the robbery of a pizza delivery man in New Haven early Monday.More >