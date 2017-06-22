Thieves siphon grease from East Windsor grocery store

Police in East Windsor said three men from NY used this van to steal grease from a Big Y. (East Windsor police)

Three men were arrested after reportedly trying to steal grease from a store in East Windsor.

Police said they were called after an employee for the Big Y on Prospect Hill Road reported that men in a white van with New York plates were siphoning cooking grease from a container in the back of the store.

The incident was reported just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The employee reportedly confronted the suspects and told them that they were stealing, but they ignored her.

The suspects packed up their hose and took off, possibly in the direction of Interstate 91.

Officers said they drove onto the highway south from exit 44. As they approached exit 38 in Windsor, they saw a van with New York plates and conducted a stop.

When they approached the vehicle, grease was seen leaking from it.

The men inside had no identification on them, but were found to be from Yonkers, NY. They were detained and arrested.

Police said the vehicle had two drums of about 450 gallons of used cooking grease in them. The amount had a resale value of about $500.

The suspects were held on bond and set to face a judge en Enfield Superior Court on Thursday.

All three were charged with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

