Annual Women's Day celebrated at golf tournament

The Women's Day breakfast at the Travelers Championship sold out in minutes, according to organizers. (WFSB)

Women's Day kicked off at the Travelers Championship on Thursday morning.

Travelers Championship officials started the Women's Day event after learning about 75 percent of the people coming to tournament were men. They wanted to attract more women to the Travelers Championship and the Women's Day event has been successful, according to tournament officials.

"We wanted to create programming specifically for women, so if they thought they didn't like golf or had never been to a tournament, they be encouraged to come out and try it and hopefully fall in love," Jennifer Wislocki with Travelers said.

The first year they had 300 women attend the breakfast. This year, there were more than 700. It sold out in just 14 minutes.

“I think it's a good cause,” Liz Lacava with Power Station Events said. “I think having all the women together and learning about what goes on is going to be a really a fantastic day.”

Following a sold-out breakfast at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, a couple of notable guests spoke to attendees.

Global entrepreneur, designer and philanthropist Tory Burch and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef and writer Andrew Zimmern were there.

Proceeds from the event benefited a number of tournament charities, including the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, which serves children with serious illnesses, according to Travelers Championship officials.

Other Women's Day activities included a golf clinic scheduled for 1 p.m., 10 percent of merchandise, preferred bleacher seating, tours of the Golf Channel studio and Thursday's round of the PGA Tour.

For more information, head to the Travelers Championship website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.