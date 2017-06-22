Focused Violence Reduction Team arrest Hartford man for November shooting

Enrique Perez was arrested for a shooting in November. (Hartford Police Department)

A Hartford man was arrested for a shooting in November.

Officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 95 Hillside Ave. around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located evidence and then determined that the victim had been taken to the Hartford Hospital. Police said the victim has a gunshot wound to the foot.

The Focused Violence Reduction Team investigated the incident and developed Enrique Perez as the suspect. Detectives from the Hartford U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force located Perez at 111 Sherbrooke Ave.

Perez was charged with first-degree assault with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Perez is being held on $500,000 bond.

