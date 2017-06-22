CT Democrats slam GOP health care bill as 'unmitigated disaster'

The Connecticut Democratic Party is calling the Senate health care bill "an unmitigated disaster" for this state.

On Thursday, the Senate GOP gave a comprehensive look at their health care proposal. To read the full statement, click here.

Connecticut Democratic Party Chairman Nick Balletto released a statement on the bill on Thursday.

"This bill is an unmitigated disaster for Connecticut, and Connecticut Republicans know it. It is unprecedented in my lifetime that legislation impacting fully one-sixth of the U.S. economy is negotiated in secret by 12 Republican men, but now it's clear why: the GOP is ashamed of this bill, as they should be. It is shameful to strip Medicaid from millions of people -- including thousands in Connecticut -- just to pay for a massive tax cut for the wealthy. It is shameful to defund Planned Parenthood's lifesaving women's health services. And it is shameful to undermine basic protections for people with preexisting conditions," Balletto said.

Balletto went to say both parties "should work to improve on the progress we have made under the Affordable Care Act."

"I call on my Connecticut Republican friends to join Democrats in opposing this backwards legislation," Balletto said.

Dannel P. Malloy also released a statement on the bill.

“Republicans in the Senate had an opportunity to reject the disastrous bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives and work together with Democrats to build on the successes of the Affordable Care Act. Instead, they chose to double down on Trumpcare – which is as cruel as it is dangerous. Millions will lose coverage. Premiums will go up. Those with pre-existing conditions will be priced out of coverage. Medicaid will be eviscerated. Make no mistake, people will needlessly die under this plan. It should come as no surprise that Republicans preferred to hash out the details of this bill behind closed doors, rather than give the American people the opportunity to understand what is going to happen to their families," Malloy said.

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said the bill "raises the cost of healthcare at the same time it reduces access to healthcare."

"For seniors, older Americans, people with disabilities, low-wage earners, and women, costs will go up. It defunds Planned Parenthood – an important community health partner providing care to women and men. It shifts costs to states – potentially opening a $1 billion funding hole in Connecticut in the next decade. The Senate Republican bill strips healthcare protections and reverses hard-fought progress on healthcare affordability. The Republicans drafted this bill in secret, and in another reversal of hard-fought progress, not one woman sat at the table," Wyman said in a statement on Thursday.

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are both blasting the proposal as cruel and expensive. The two are planning to hold an "emergency field hearing" on Friday at New Haven City Hall to receive public testimony on the Senate GOP bill.

No tweaks by amendment can fix this monstrosity. If you vote for this evil, intellectually bankrupt bill, it will ruin millions of lives. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 22, 2017

Murphy will be at New Haven City Hall at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Murphy said he wants to "hear directly from you about what #Trumpcare will mean for CT families."

