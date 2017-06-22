PD: CT bus driver inappropriately touched 11-year-old girl - WFSB 3 Connecticut

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
BREAKING

PD: CT bus driver inappropriately touched 11-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
Luis E. Cruz, who is a Connecticut bus driver, was charged with sexual assault of 11-year-old girl earlier this year Luis E. Cruz, who is a Connecticut bus driver, was charged with sexual assault of 11-year-old girl earlier this year
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

A Connecticut bus driver was charged with sexual assault of 11-year-old girl earlier this year. 

Police received a complaint that a driver, who was later identified as Bridgeport resident Luis E. Cruz, inappropriately touched an unidentified girl on the bus on Feb. 28. 

Cruz, who is a driver for Connecticut Transportation Services, LLC., turned himself in Connecticut State Police on Wednesday. He was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and illegal sexual contact of a victim less than age 16. 

Cruz, who is being held on $20,000 bond, was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Thursday.  

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.