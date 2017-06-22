Police arrest man accused in deadly hit and run

Waterbury police have arrested a man accused in a deadly hit and run that happened in December.

The hit and run happened on Dec. 16 on East Main Street. Police said 71-year-old Nancy Martin was struck and killed.

During the course of the investigation, police received anonymous tips stating Eliut Canales was responsible for driving the car that hit Martin.

On June 18, police heard from the owner of the car that was being driven by Canales. Police learned the car, which was a 2001 Honda Civic, was sold to a salvage yard in May.

On June 21, police arrested Eliut Canales and charged him with avoiding responsibility in motor vehicle death and tampering with physical evidence.

He was held on a $500,000 bond.

