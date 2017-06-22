Boy who battled cancer finally able to enjoy gift from Make-A-Wish

A Texas woman was arrested after police said she was messaging on Facebook while her baby drowned in a bathtub.More >
A Texas woman was arrested after police said she was messaging on Facebook while her baby drowned in a bathtub.More >
A man was shot and killed in Hartford on Thursday afternoon. It happened at an apartment on Farmington Avenue, police said.More >
A man was shot and killed in Hartford on Thursday afternoon. It happened at an apartment on Farmington Avenue, police said.More >
A good friend doing a good deed ended with a paralyzing accident on Interstate 91 last weekend . Now, family, friends, and customers of a popular pizza shop in West Springfield are stepping forward to try and do a good deed themselves.More >
A good friend doing a good deed ended with a paralyzing accident on Interstate 91 last weekend . Now, family, friends, and customers of a popular pizza shop in West Springfield are stepping forward to try and do a good deed themselves.More >
A high school special education teacher has allegedly admitted to having sex with one of her students.More >
A high school special education teacher has allegedly admitted to having sex with one of her students.More >
Yesterday was an ideal summer day for the first round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship! Today is going to be warmer, more humid and there's a chance for shower and thunderstorm activity as well.More >
Yesterday was an ideal summer day for the first round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship! Today is going to be warmer, more humid and there's a chance for shower and thunderstorm activity as well.More >
The wife of a Hartford police officer is taking action after a Connecticut state representative made comments about police officers.More >
The wife of a Hartford police officer is taking action after a Connecticut state representative made comments about police officers.More >
An East Hartford man is facing charges after eight dogs were found living in filth and suffering from heat shock.More >
An East Hartford man is facing charges after eight dogs were found living in filth and suffering from heat shock.More >
Emergency crews have located a hiker who they said was lost at a park in Torrington.More >
Emergency crews have located a hiker who they said was lost at a park in Torrington.More >
A Connecticut bus driver was charged with sexual assault of 11-year-old girl earlier this yearMore >
A Connecticut bus driver was charged with sexual assault of 11-year-old girl earlier this yearMore >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >