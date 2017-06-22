Boy who battled cancer finally able to enjoy gift from Make-A-Wish

11-year-old boy from Bristol, who battled cancer, is finally able to enjoy the pool he wished for (WFSB)

Last year, with the help of Make-A-Wish, an 11-year-old from Bristol got the pool he always wanted.

However, he couldn't take that first dip until his doctors said he could go in following complications with surgery

But now, after fighting a fierce battle with bone cancer, he's making a splash.

"It was one of my favorite things to do before I got cancer, so it was really nice to do it again,” said 11-year-old Dan Therriault.

The boy was diagnosed with bone cancer in February of 2016.

Doctors found a malignant tumor in his right knee and femur, and since then, Dan has been through rounds of chemotherapy, several surgeries, and countless hospital visits.

"I look at Facebook pictures and posts from last year at this time, he was just going through so much,” said Dan’s father Howie Therriault.

That's when Make-A-Wish stepped in with the help of Paradis Pools to bring a smile to Dan’s face and give them the pool he's always wanted.

But, when this pool was installed last August, Dan had a leg infection and couldn't go in.

Nearly one year later, he was finally able to take that inaugural dip.

"The cutting of the ribbon, the jumping in, that was like ... Wow! It was a big payoff for me, watching to be able to see him get in and swim,” Howie Therriault said.

Dan is now in remission and goes to physical therapy twice a week, and has to go back for check-ups and scans.

The Therriaults have a message to any family who might be going through a difficult time.

"Just hope one day they're enjoying they're granted wish, the same way Dan has had the opportunity. It's a tough battle, but keep plugging away a day at a time,” Howie Therriault said.

The family said they are thankful for the love and support they’ve received.

"It's really nice and there's a lot of wonderful people that made it, this would not have happened,” Dan Therriault said.

