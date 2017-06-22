Big changes in the weather will soon take place!

THURSDAY RECAP…

It was an ideal summer day for the first round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship! The sky was sunny and the air was warm and dry. High temperatures today ranged from the upper 70s at the coast to the low and middle 80s across much of the state. Dew point temperatures away from the coast were in the 50s. In fact, the dew point dropped to 50 degrees at Bradley International Airport by late this afternoon. That is very dry air, especially for early summer.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Changes are on the way! A southerly flow will spread higher humidity into the state and we’ll go from dry and comfortable this evening to muggy later tonight. Overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Moisture will be on the rise aloft as well. The sky will become cloudy tonight and a few scattered showers are possible, especially later this evening and in the hours after midnight.

FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT…

Unfortunately, tomorrow won’t be nearly as nice as today. The sky will be mostly cloudy although there will be intervals of sunshine. The air will warm and noticeably more humid. Temperatures will rise well into the 80s and the dew point temperature could reach 70 degrees. A few showers will move across the state in the morning and we’ll have isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. While these showers could produce heavy downpours, most of the day will be rain free.

A cold front will approach New England from the west Friday night. At the same time tropical moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will join forces with the front. Therefore, showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing torrential downpours. Plus, it is going to feel like the tropics tomorrow night with warm, muggy air in place. Overnight lows will range from 68-74 degrees.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…

The weekend will get off to a humid, wet start with numerous showers and heavy downpours Saturday morning. Thunder is possible as well. This is not good news for the Traveler’s Championship. The cold front will finally push the tropical moisture away to the east of Connecticut Saturday afternoon. That means the rain will come to an end, probably by mid-afternoon and a little sunshine could break through the clouds by late afternoon. The humidity will begin to drop, but not until later in the day. Temperatures should reach the lower 80s, but that all depends on when the clouds begin to break.

We can expect further clearing Saturday night and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s, which will be pleasant change from the very muggy conditions that we’ll be facing at the start of the weekend.

Sunday is looking good for the final round of golf. We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable levels of humidity, and highs 80-85! There will be a gentle breeze as well.

NEXT WEEK…

A high amplitude trough will develop over the Eastern United States next week. That means there will be a risk of showers and thunderstorms from time to time. Plus, temperatures will be near normal or slightly below normal.

Monday should be ok. We can expect partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will be fairly low. Shower activity should remain just to the west of Connecticut in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Both days there will be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon. Some storms may be capable of producing small hail since the atmosphere aloft will be chilly. Nighttime lows will be in the 50s and daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s both days

There is still a chance for a shower or two on Thursday. Otherwise, we can expect partly sunny skies and highs around or just over 80 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

