Police identify man shot and killed in Hartford

A man was shot and killed in Hartford on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment on Farmington Avenue, police said.

Officers received a call from someone saying there was an unresponsive man at the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Shermane Rose.

Police said it does not appear this shooting was random.

