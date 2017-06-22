Police identify man shot and killed in Hartford

A man was shot and killed in Hartford on Thursday afternoon. It happened at an apartment on Farmington Avenue, police said.More >
An East Hartford man is facing charges after eight dogs were found living in filth and suffering from heat shock.
A high school special education teacher has allegedly admitted to having sex with one of her students.
A Derby man is facing charges after police said he got into an altercation with a 5-year-old.
While National Geographic describes the ant raft as an "evasive action," that's probably a more apt description of what a human should do when they see this flotilla of pain headed their way.
The wife of a Hartford police officer is taking action after a Connecticut state representative made comments about police officers.
A good friend doing a good deed ended with a paralyzing accident on Interstate 91 last weekend . Now, family, friends, and customers of a popular pizza shop in West Springfield are stepping forward to try and do a good deed themselves.
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.
Trinity College will reopen on Thursday after threats closed the school.
Three men were detained after reportedly trying to steal grease from a store in East Windsor.
