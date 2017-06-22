Wife of Hartford officer responds to state rep's criticism

The wife of a Hartford police officer is taking action after a Connecticut state representative made comments about police officers.

It's a speech that caused outraged for some who have loved ones in law enforcement.

Marissa Cullen, the wife of a Hartford police officer, is one of them.

“The comments that she made in reference to Hartford police officers were completely out of line and not factual and quite frankly they were ignorant,” Cullen said.

Connecticut State Representative Minnie Gonzalez spoke in support of a House bill concerning police officers and the use of force.

The democrat discussed the bill in front of the Connecticut legislature's general assembly, calling cops "cowboys.”

“This bill is to hold accountable and to stop those cowboys because they got a bat and a gun, they think they can go shooting especially young kids in our community. This is not the wild wild west,” Gonzalez said.

She also talked about their pay and pension.

“We all know they have a good pay, good benefits and they retire, they retired with a good pension and guess what? We also pay their lunches and dinners. And I don't hear anyone complaining it's a waste of money. We don't complain,” Gonzalez continued to say.

Cullen wrote a letter to Gonzalez, demanding a public apology.

While that letter was just sent to Gonzalez’s office, it has been picked up by national law enforcement agencies and their loved ones.

Cullen says these statements aren't true, as her police officer husband doesn't get anything for free.

“They put their lives on the line every single day. And most of them have work 16 hour days, 4 or 5 days a week in order to make a livable wage,” Cullen said.

She added that she reached out to her office but hasn't heard back, and that she's not the only one.

Eyewitness News also reached out to them today, but calls weren't returned.

