Crews locate hiker who was lost in Torrington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crews locate hiker who was lost in Torrington

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB photo) (WFSB photo)
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

Emergency crews have located a hiker who they said was lost at a park in Torrington.

The person was reportedly lost at Sunny Brook State Park. Police said just before 11 p.m. the person was found.

Police and fire crews had been called to the park.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.