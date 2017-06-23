New London police investigating shooting

Police in the Whaling City are investigating a shooting early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the scene near 62 Jay Street around 11:17 Thursday night.

Officers located one male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was alert and conscious as he was transported to the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment and evaluation of the wound.

The injury, at report time, does not appear to be life threatening and police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and not a random shooting.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department's Detective Division at 860-447-148 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

