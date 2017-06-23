GOP healthcare plan drawing criticism from state leaders

Republicans are getting closer to their goal of repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Thursday, GOP senators revealed a draft version of their proposal and Friday, Connecticut's two Democratic U.S. senators said they plan on speaking out about the impacts it could have on Connecticut.

Then, Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy said they will host a meeting at New Haven City Hall on Friday afternoon.

They said they want to have an open discussion about what this proposal could mean for people.

The nearly 150 page measure eliminates the Affordable Care Act's insurance mandates and its new taxes on the wealthy.

However, it retains a good portion of Obamacare tax credits to help lower income Americans buy insurance.

With every Democrat expected to vote "no," Republicans can only afford to lose two votes to pass the bill.

In Connecticut, top Democrats are sharply criticizing the GOP's proposal to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. They said it will increase the cost of health care while reducing access.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said on Thursday that people will "needlessly die" under the new plan while Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman predicted the legislation had the potential to create a $1 billion funding hole in the state's budget in the next decade.

