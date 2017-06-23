Humidity cranked up, storms rolling through

Following a morning of scattered showers, the humidity rolled in along with a chance for some thunderstorms.

Friday has been mostly cloudy, but there have been some intervals of sunshine.

Some storms started to roll through the state by 12:30 p.m., but none posed any serious threats.

Showers and storms will continue as the afternoon goes on.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said storms will develop later on Friday and into the overnight hours.

"This is all thanks to an approaching cold front, which has picked up moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy," DePrest said.

These storms aren't expected to pose any serious threats to the state, but could bring heavy rain and strong winds.

"It will be a very warm and muggy night with temperatures only falling back between the upper 60s and middle 70s by morning," DePrest said.

Saturday will start out as being humid and wet, with numerous showers and thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours.

This has impacted play at the Travelers Championship to be delayed.

"The good news is that the cold front will finally push the tropical moisture away to the east of Connecticut tomorrow afternoon," DePrest said.

Rain will end by noon and skies will begin to clear out.

The humidity will also drop later in the day.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday.

With less humidity, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday night, making it much more comfortable for sleeping.

Sunday will be a much better day with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.

